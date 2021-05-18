Navigating the anxiety of a mask-free world

Wearing a mask has become the norm, and it may be hard to ditch it even if you are vaccinated.
Some people are experiencing some anxiety putting it away.
Here's some guidance how to handle these emotions as the world opens up.
Wearing a mask has become the norm, and it may be hard to ditch it even if you are vaccinated.
Some people are experiencing some anxiety putting it away.
Here's some guidance how to handle these emotions as the world opens up.
With the development of a changed economy so too comes FOGO; the fear of going out. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!