NBCU’s Touts “One Platform” Offering at its Upfront

Peacock has the same primetime reach of the NBC network and is now considered the "third network," joining Telemundo and NBC, says Mark Marshall, President of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCU, in this interview with Beet.TV Given the streaming reach, the focus for NBCU at its Upfront is a unified, cross-platform offering called One Platform.

The new programming slate, the core of the Upfront, has been designed for both streaming and linear platforms, Marshall notes.

A Big Upfront for Sports For NBCU, upcoming sports programming has become a "futures" market with non-traditional sports marketers locking in spots for NBCU's upcoming coverage of the Summer and Winter Olympics, Sunday night football, the Super Bowl, and the World Cup, he explains.

