DIY easy glam makeup tutorial

Have you heard of Girlactik?

If you haven’t then your missing out.

I was recently introduced to this stunning makeup brand and was #gifted some of their amazing products.

The line is based in LA and known for making signature long lasting products with fine sparkles that stay put.

The packaging is beautiful and pink so it was love at first sight for me.

I love their Jello Gloss Balm in Glossiest as it is such a dream to apply.

I have never felt a gloss like this before as it literally feels like a soft cushion on my lips.

It’s super moisturizing and hydrating as it is infused with Vitamin E, Avocado Oil and Aloe Vera and has a soft beautiful hint of colour.

The showstopper of the brand for me is the Cheeky Tint and Glow Duos which are designed with a blush and glow tint.

I am wearing the shade LaVie and it is super blendable, rose-scented and infused with Vitamin E for a boost of antioxidants.

I love the way it wore all day on my skin by making it glowy without making it look oily.

What product would you wanna try?

Products Used: @girlactik Metallic Eye Sparkle in Shimmer @girlactik Matallic Shadow Stick in Desert @girlactik Lash Play Duo Mascara @girlactik Cheeky Tint and Glow in LaVie @girlactik Skin Glow Duo in Moonlight @girlactik Luminous Face Powder in Light @girlactik 3 in 1 Lip Sparkle Balm in Periwinkle @girlactik Jello Gloss Balm in Glossiest