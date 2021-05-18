UN officials trying to end conflict in Gaza

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United States “has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels” to try to end the conflict between Palestinians in Gaza and Israel, and is warning that the current cycle of violence will only put a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict further out of reach.
Rocket Fire Continues As President Biden Says He Supports Cease-Fire
Watch VideoRocket exchange continues between Israel's military and Hamas a day after President Biden told Israel's Prime Minister..