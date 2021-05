Police to dig at a café looking for the REMAINS of possible Fred West victim

Police are to dig at a café looking for the remains of possible Fred West victim Mary Bastholm after blue material was spotted there - the same colour as the coat she was wearing when she vanished.

Gloucestershire Police have decided to dig up the basement of the Clean Plate Café after examining the evidence.

Mary, 15, who worked at the diner, was wearing a blue coat when she disappeared in Gloucester in 1968.This video was shot on the 18th May 2021.