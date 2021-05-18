This 80-year-old is the last remaining saddle maker in south Vietnamese city

This 80-year-old man is the last remaining saddle maker in Ho Chi Minh City, southern Vietnam.

Tran Van Giau started as an apprentice at the age of 11 and has been in and around the saddle-making business ever since.

He said: "The most important thing is this frame, the French call it a check to be stacked on the horse's back, this one on the horse's back will not shake, then put in the leather, to assemble the finished product.

"I have followed this profession since I was a horse rider after I retired, I officially started making saddles." Giau sells his saddles for between 2 million and 5 million Vietnamese dongs (£61 to £152).

This footage was filmed on May 18.