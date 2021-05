Sheriff’s office: Standoff in Carmichael ends after 5 hours

PARTY BUS.

TAKE A LOOK AT THEBACK OF THE PART OF US YOU CANKIND OF MAKE OUT THE BULLETHOLES AND THAT'S JUST ON THEBACKSIDE AND HOURS LONGSTANDOFF ENDS OVERNIGHT INCARMICHAEL THE IS IT ISSTARTING YESTERDAY AROUND 6FAMILY DISTURBANCE CALL.DEPUTIES WENT BACK TO THESCENE AFTER 9 O'CLOCK, BUT THEMAN ALREADY LEFT THE CHEFCHOPPER WAS SPOTTED OVERHEADAND THEY SAW HIS CAR SHORTTIME LATER TRY TO PURSUE HEAND THE MAN AT THE CENTERMEDIAN ON HIS OWN THAT'S WHENDEPUTIES SURROUNDED THE CAR.THE MAN SAT IN HIS CAR FOR