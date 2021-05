Get the Facts on the Vax: Kansas City doctors answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

WITH THEM TO GET THE SHOT.AND WE ARE SEEING IT MANYQUESTIONS FROM OUR VIEWERS ABOUTTHE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES.WE ARE TAKINGHOSE T QUESTIONS TODOCTORS AT SAINT LUKE’S TO GETTHE FACTS ON THE FACTS.WELL, HERE’S ONE OF THEQUESTIONS WE RECEIVED I’VE BEENVACCINATED.DO I NEED TO WEAR A MASK AROUNDOTHERS WHO HEAV NOT WHILE WE AREINDOORS?FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE DON’TNEED TO WEAR A MASK ORPHYSALICLY DISTANCE FOR INDOOROR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES EXCEPTIONSTO TSHI RECOMMENDATION THOUGHINCLUDE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONMEDILCA CENTERS AND DOCTORSOFFICES SITUATIONS THAT WE KNOWARE HIGHER RISK FORTRANSMISSION.WE ARE ANSWERING DIFFERENTQUESTION ABOUT THE COVID-19VACCINE IN EVERY NEWSCAST ALLTH