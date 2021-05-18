Skip to main content
Crowds flee as high-rise building shakes in southern China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Crowds fled as a high-rise building shook in southern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province on May 18.

People inside the building were all evacuated safely and experts checked the building and its nearby area.

There was no earthquake in Shenzhen on May 18 and the case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

