Wedding guest furious after hearing bride’s ‘disrespectful’ last-minute request

A woman is refusing to be her friend’s backup bridesmaid .She explained why on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.When her friend got engaged in 2019, the bride-to-be did not ask her to be a bridesmaid.Then one of the bridesmaids was kicked out of the party with two weeks left until the wedding.Scrambling to resolve the issue, the bride-to-be asked the Reddit poster to finally be a bridesmaid but the poster said no.“The groom has been sending me some hateful text messages ... I am honestly considering not even going to the wedding,” she added .Reddit users were on the poster’s side for this one