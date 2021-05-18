The Bodmin and Wenford steam train slowly puffs its way up a hill as it leaves Bodmin Parkway station in Cornwall today (May 18) - the first day that service resumed after the latest easing of COVID-19
Cornwall steam train welcomes customers onboard for time since lockdown easing
