Adorable moment toddler’s kiss is knocked back by sweet little girl

This is the adorable moment a toddler’s kiss was knocked back by a sweet girl in Indonesia.

Amusing footage shows the little boy trying to lean on his friend to get a kiss while holding his milk bottle before the girl moved away from him in Lampung province on May 14.

The toddlers were playing on the steps while their parents were praying for the religious holiday Eid al-Fitr with their neighbours.

One of their neighbours Jalia Arianti said the two were playmates as their age were close to each other but she was surprised and amused when the affectionate boy tried to kiss the girl.

She said: ‘They are my neighbours and I often see them playing.

I couldn’t believe when the boy tried to kiss the little girl and was rejected.

It was funny.

Everybody laughed and people turned round to see what had happened.’ Eid al-Fitr also called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’ is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting or Ramadan.