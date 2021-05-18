Investigation opens on mystery syndrome near White House

Federal investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness impacting people near the White House grounds.
The syndrome has actually been happening for years and has made more than 100 U.S. diplomats and troops sick.
A National Security Council official was reportedly afflicted with the mystery "Havana syndrome" illness while near the White House..
The second case occurred after the official walked through a White House gate. The official sought immediate medical treatment,..