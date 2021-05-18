Covid recoveries more than daily active cases | Highest single-day death: 4,329 | Oneindia News

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that SII has “never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India"; A vessel with 273 personnel on board, which was stranded near Bombay High during the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, has sunk; 4,22,426 Covid-19 patients have recovered in India in the past 24 hours; Sushil Kumar has been denied pre-arrest bail by a Delhi court; a 32-year-old man was arrested from Haryana for allegedly deceiving people on the pretext of providing Remdesivir injections by the Delhi Police.

