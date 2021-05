Happy Birthday, Tina Fey!

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the comedian.

1.

Her first TV appearance was in a commercial for Mutual Savings Bank.

2.

Fey became the first woman named as the head writer of ‘Saturday Night Live.’.

3.

She is the youngest winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

4.

She rapped with Childish Gambino on his mixtape, ‘Royalty.’.

5.

Fey is left-handed.

