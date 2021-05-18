Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

McCarran Airport reminds travelers mask remain required

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:13s 0 shares 1 views
McCarran Airport reminds travelers mask remain required
McCarran Airport reminds travelers mask remain required

McCarran Airport presents this reminder to travelers.

Even if you are vaccinated you still need your face mask.

HAVE THE EXPERT TIPS FOR GETTINGTHE FLIGHT YOU WANT WITHOUTBREAKING THE BANK - WITH YOURGMA FIRST LOOK, I’M MONA KOSARABDI, ABC NEWS, NEW YORK.MC-CARRAN AIRPORT WANTS TOREMIND TRAVELERS:EVEN IF YOU ARE VACCINATED- YOU STILL NEED YOUR FACE MASK!THEY REPOSTED A STATEMENTFROM THE T-S-A SAYING IF YOU ARETRAVELING BY PLANE, OR IN ATRANSPORTATION HUB -- YOU NEE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore