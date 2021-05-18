Hungry elephant searches for food inside abandoned truck in Sri Lanka

The animal was seen inspecting an old truck left at the side of a road in Hurulu Eco Park, Sri Lanka on April 25.

An elephant was spotted searching inside an abandoned truck for some food.

An elephant was spotted searching inside an abandoned truck for some food.

The animal was seen inspecting an old truck left at the side of a road in Hurulu Eco Park, Sri Lanka on April 25.

The filmer said: "The lorry was carrying powdered flour when it broke down in the middle of the road.

The flour's smell attracted the elephant towards the truck, following which the jumbo spent quite an amount of time trying to obtain it from the lorry."