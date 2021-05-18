Interview: Pupil outrage after girl with disease which means hair falls out was banned from wearing caps

School leaders who banned a 13-year-old girl from wearing a cap after her hair fell out were forced to back down after pupils walked out in protest.Ella Goodwin was told she was not allowed to wear a cap and hoodie to cover her head because it broke uniform policy.She was diagnosed with Chronic Recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis (CRMO) two-and-a-half years ago after her long brown locks started falling out in clumps.Ella bravely had her head shaved for the Princess Trust charity and asked if she could wear a black cap to Heritage High School in Clowne, Derbys.But teachers refused, saying it was not part of the uniform, despite Ella even stitching the school badge onto the side of the cap to make it look smarter.But classmates at the school, which has 885 pupils aged 11-16 and was told it "Requires improvement" by Ofsted, staged a walkout on Monday (17/5) in protest.This video was filmed on the 17th May 2021.