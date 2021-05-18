Armless man in China uses his feet and mouth to paint stunning artwork

An armless man used his feet and mouth to draw stunning pieces of art in southern China.

An armless man used his feet and mouth to draw stunning pieces of art in southern China.

The incredible video, shot in the city of Guilin in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on August 2, 2020, shows an armless man named Huang Yangguang using his feet and mouth to write Chinese calligraphy.

Huang reportedly lost his arms in an accident when he was 5 years old.

He then tried to use his feet to write and paint when he was 8 years old.

Huang can also use his feet to wash clothes, brush his teeth and help his parents take care of the garden.

The video was provided by local media with permission.