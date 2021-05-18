Lawsuit targeting online travel companies not dismissed

A judge has decided not to dismiss a massive lawsuit targeting online travel companies.
The suit claims the companies withheld millions of dollars in tax payments to Nevada for several years.
A judge has decided not to dismiss a massive lawsuit targeting online travel companies.
The suit claims the companies withheld millions of dollars in tax payments to Nevada for several years.
LEE ALSO SERVED ON THESTATE ASSEMBLY AND SENATE, ASWELL.A JUDGE HAS DECIDED *NOT*TO DISMISS A MASSIVE LAWSUITTARGETING ONLINE TRAVELCOMPANIES.THE SUIT CLAIMS THECOMPANIES WITHHELD MILLIONS OFDOLLARS IN TAX PAYMENTS TONEVADA FOR SEVERAL YEARS.ATTORNEYS SAY THEL-V-C-V-A, THE CLARK COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT,TRANSPORTATION,TOURISM,