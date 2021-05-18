Police officer takes to the radio to change opinions

Officer Claudio Jimenez shares tips and stories with his fellow Latinos in Charlotte, North Carolina, about crime prevention, road safety and domestic violence.
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
Officer Claudio Jimenez shares tips and stories with his fellow Latinos in Charlotte, North Carolina, about crime prevention, road safety and domestic violence.
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
A number of Oneonta residents protested downtown following the officer-involved shooting on April 6. NewsChannel 2's James Corrigan..