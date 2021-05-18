The famous 'Bus W*nkers' car from the Inbetweeners TV show is up for sale

The yellow 1996 Fiat Cinquecento appeared in the Channel 4 show when it was given to character Simon by his parents.It eventually left the lads red faced when it broke down near a bus stop - after they called everyone in the queue 'bus w*nkers'.The car goes under the hammer on May 28 at East Bristol Auctions during its specialist Entertainment Memorabilia Auction. Auctioneer Andrew Stow said: ''It's a really fun piece of memorabilia."It's not the Batmobile, or the Ghostbusters' Ecto 1, but for people who know the series - it may as well be! "When it arrived at our saleroom there was literally a queue of passers-by wanting their picture taken with it. "It's just so British.

It's an underdog, an unloved car - yet everyone wants a piece of it.

Quite remarkable for a twenty-year-old yellow Fiat!"The car once belonged to a well-known stuntman and was used in a stunt show after the Inbetweeners.Despite the cars' reputation on screen it comes in good condition with a full year's MOT.The catalogue can be viewed on their website www.eastbristol.co.uk