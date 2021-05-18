Roy Hodgson unsure whether end of Crystal Palace reign will mean retirement

Roy Hodgson has refused to completely rule out a return to football when he leaves Crystal Palace at the end of the season, but hinted Sunday is likely to conclude his career in the game.The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday that the 73-year-old would depart his managerial role this summer once his current terms expire, meaning the upcoming fixtures with Arsenal on Wednesday and Liverpool this weekend are set to be his last in a coaching career which started back in 1976.