Graeter's Bonus Flavor Season

Sonny's BBQ is celebrating National Barbecue Month and a new location in Kentucky.

Sonny's is opening a restaurant in Frankfort at 141 Bizzack Boulevard.

If you are interested in applying for a job, go to the restaurant on May 18 and 19 from 10 a.m.

Until 6 p.m.

You can learn more at sonnysbbq.com.