Top 10 Most Romantic The Big Bang Theory Moments

The most romantic "Big Bang Theory" moments prove that there is a science to love.
Top 10 Times The Big Bang Theory Tackled Serious Issues
WatchMojo
It's a comedy, but sometimes "The Big Bang Theory" tackled serious issues.
The most romantic "Big Bang Theory" moments prove that there is a science to love.
The most romantic "Big Bang Theory" moments prove that there is a science to love.
Our countdown includes Sheldon gets Amy back, the star necklace, Penny's box of memories, and more!
It's a comedy, but sometimes "The Big Bang Theory" tackled serious issues.