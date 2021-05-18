Biden and Harris Return to Tradition With Release of 2020 Tax Returns.
On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns.
The White House tradition was previously interrupted by Donald Trump, who refused to release his financial records during his term in office.
Today, the President released his 2020 federal income tax return, continuing an almost uninterrupted tradition.
With this release, the President has shared a total of 23 years of tax returns with the American public.
According to the filings, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earned a joint $607,336 in 2020.
Together, they donated about five percent of their income to charity and paid $157,414 in federal income tax.
Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff had an adjusted gross income of $1,695,300 in 2020.
The Vice President earned about $346,000 from her work and they jointly donated more than $27,000 to charity.
Together, Harris and her husband paid a total of $621,893 in taxes.
In his first two years in office, Trump paid $750 a year in taxes.