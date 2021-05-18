The Wonder Years Season 1

The Wonder Years Season 1 Trailer HD - Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean.

With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

Starring: Dulé Hill, Elisha Williams, Laura Kariuki, Saycon Sengbloh, Don Cheadle (Narrator)