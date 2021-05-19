Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not use Daniel Amartey incident as motivation

Thomas Tuchel insists he did not use a social media video of Daniel Amartey throwing the Chelsea pennant as motivation for the Blues’ 2-1 Premier League win over Leicester.Foxes star Amartey was filmed on team-mate Wesley Fofana’s Instagram live throwing the ceremonial Chelsea pennant over his head in the Wembley changing rooms after Leicester’s FA Cup final win.Leicester claimed their maiden FA Cup title by sinking Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans’ long-range strike.The Foxes are understood to have apologised for Amartey’s actions with the Chelsea pennant, but the two teams clashed repeatedly in the closing stages of Tuesday’s Premier League encounter.