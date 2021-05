The Ice Road Movie (2021) - Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker

The Ice Road Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After the collapse of a diamond mine in northern Canada, ice road truckers (Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne) race against the clock, before the ice thaws and the miners are trapped.

Will they make it in time and intact?

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh starring Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, Holt McCallany, Martin Sensmeier, Matt McCoy, Matt Salinger release date June 25, 2021 (on Netflix)