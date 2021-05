A severe dust storm hit parts of Karachi, Pakistan with gusty winds and dark clouds on Tuesday, May 18.

The storm left at least four people dead in roof collapse incidents in several areas in the city, according to reports.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Cricchat365; @DinshawAvari; @hinasafi