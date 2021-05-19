The Nowhere Inn ft. St. Vincent Movie

The Nowhere Inn ft.

St.

Vincent Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a.

GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St.

Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St.

Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona.

But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.

Opening in theaters and VOD September 17 Director: Bill Benz Starring: St.

Vincent & Carrie Brownstein