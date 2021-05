Vampires Are Real Movie

Vampires Are Real Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "Assume everyone is a vampire." Stewart and Everritt have been best friends since high school, they've also been vampire hunters.

In fact vampire hunting is what their entire friendship is built upon.

Now adults, Everritt wants to move on with his life and do more than hunt Vampires but Stewart has problems moving on.

Only a Vampire can save their friendship now.