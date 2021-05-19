Cheviot residents voice concerns over traffic patterns, mayor says no money for speed bumps

“If we put speed humps in every street that requests them, we’d have nothing but speed bumps over our entire city.”

NOW AT 11 - A CRASH LEADS TODEMANDS FOR CHANGE..

ON ASTREET NEIGHBORS SAY ISNOTORIOUS FOR SPEEDING..

AND ADANGER TO CHILDREN."I was walking through myfoyer.

I saw two lights thatlooked like they were comingstraight toward me through mydoor.

And then I heard, itsounded like a bomb."HOMEOWNERS SAY IT'S JUST ONEISSUE OF MANY THAT HAS THEMWORRIED THE NEXT CRASH WILLEND IN TRAGEDY.

WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER JAKE RYLEEXPLAINS THOSE HOMEOWNERSCONCERNS..

AND THE STEPS THECITY IS GOING TO TAKE TOADDRESS THEM."She went here and came upinto the yard."ALYSSA BRYANT..WALKS US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENEDSUNDAY NIGHT."She took a bigchunk out of the side of thehill here."(NAT SOUND PICTURECAMERA)PHOTOS..

SHOW THEDAMAGE..

AFTER POLICE SAY ADRIVER UNDER THE INFLUENCE..LOST CONTROL OF HER CAR..ANDCRASHED IN FRONT OF HER HOME..ON APPLEGATE AVENUE.THEPROBLEM?, "There's so much activity.I'll hear people's carsscreeching.

People yelling,and.."A CAR DROVE WELL ABOVETHE SPEED LIMIT DURING OURINTERVIEW.."Yep.

That's everyday.

Multiple times an hour."SHE'S HOPING FOR A FIX..

SPEEDBUMPS..OR SOMETHINGPERMANENT..RYLE/@JAKEWCPO"So she..

Andhalf a dozen otherhomeowners..

Took theirconcerns to Cheviot CityCouncil..

Hoping for a changeto make their neighborhoodsafer.""I feel like I'm not askingtoo much to ask for additionalsafety measures for ourneighborhood."SHE'S DISCUSSEDTHE ISSUE WITH THE POLICEDEPARTMENT..

AND THE CITYSAFETY DIRECTOR.MAYOR SAMUELKELLER SPOKE OVER ZOOM DURINGTHE COUNCILMEETING., "I can tell you ApplegateAvenue is the 50th or 60thstreet that has requestedspeed humps.

If we put speedhumps in every street thatrequests them we'd havenothing but speed bumps overour entire city."HE SAYSADDING SPEED BUMPS WOULDN'T BEBENEFICIAL..

DUE TO THE DAMAGEIT COULD BRING TO CITYVEHICLES LIKE FIRE TRUCKS..BRYANT WANTING HER TAXPAYERDOLLARS TO MAKE A CHANGE..MAYOR KELLER SAYS THEFUNDING..

SIMPLY ISN'TTHERE., "IT's not like there's aplethora of tax dollars comingto the city ofCheviot.", "I wish I had 30 officersthat I could run on everyshift that could run radar.The reality of the situationis that we have two officerson each shift.

Three on apower shift from 4-4.

There'sonly so much we can do."COUNCIL SAYS THEY WILL PUT UPA RADAR SIGN..

AND CONTINUE TOLOOK AT THIS.

BRYANT SAYS..SHE'LL CONTINUE TO ADVOCATEFOR HERSTREET.."I was very disheartened andtaken aback by the mayor.

Ithought he was extremelyaggressive.

Didn't feelrespected or heard by him."INCHEVIOT..JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.