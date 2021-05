Arrest made in connection to sexual assault of elderly woman in Martin County

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a home invasion and rape of an 82-year-old woman.

DEPUTIES WANT ANY OTHER POTENTIAL VICTIMS TO COME FORWARD. "WE HAVE EVERY REASON TO BE SUSPICIOUS THAT THIS WAS NOT HIS FIRST TIME.

THE FACT THAT HE WAS ARMED, THE FACT THAT HE GOT INTO THE HOUSE WITHOUT ANY SIGN OF FORCED ENTRY, THE FACT THAT HE HAD BINDING MATERIAL THAT HE BROUGHT WITH HIM ALL SPEAK TO THE ISSUE THAT THERE MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS, NOW THAT VERY WELL COULD BE OTHER VICTIMS OUT THERE."