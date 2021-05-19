Bill Peduto Concedes To Ed Gainey

Incumbent candidate Bill Peduto has unexpectedly conceded the Democratic primary election for Pittsburgh Mayor to State Rep.
Ed Gainey late Tuesday night.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Incumbent Pittsburgh mayor Peduto conceded unexpectedly to Gainey on Twitter Tuesday night; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports live.
In just five days, Pittsburgh Democrats will decide whether Bill Peduto gets another four years as mayor or whether to replace him..