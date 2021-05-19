Five key design features preview CUPRA Born

The countdown has begun.

But with just a few days to go until the global unveiling of the CUPRA Born, the CUPRA team’s head of design, Jorge Diez, explains its main features and provides some details that have never been revealed before.

Its creation has been a great challenge and, as he assures us, a great satisfaction at the same time.

“Designing CUPRA’s first 100% electric car has been a dream come true for the team.” Below is how he explains the keys to its design.

The balance of its proportions.

According to Diez, this is the key to creating emotion in an electric car.

And in the CUPRA Born it is defined by two pillars.

Firstly, the wheels are spaced far apart to accommodate the batteries.

“This enabled us to create a totally occupant-centric design with a very spacious interior” he says.

Meanwhile, the proportions have also been worked on to give it a highly sporty look.

“This is reflected in an extremely fast A-pillar combined with a long wheelbase and short front and rear overhang, which will make driving the first 100% electric CUPRA truly fun” he adds.