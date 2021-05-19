David Weil: “SOLOS is a journey for human connection”

Interview with David Weil, creator of the the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series SOLOS, starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

David Weil talks about the idea behind SOLOS and about the challenges directing some of the episodes.

Directors Sam Taylor-Johnson and Tiffany Johnson also talk about their experience working in the series.

SOLOS will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video.

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.

The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.