Daily Debrief for May 18, 2021: Clark County sets date for full reopening

Clark County says it will go back to pre-pandemic capacity limits on June 1 and fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks except for a few exceptions.

The original plan was to switch to 100% capacity when 60% of the population was vaccinated.

So what changed?

Reporter Bree Guy talks about today's bug story with Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed.