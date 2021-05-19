Skip to main content
Can you spot the camouflaged birds on this tree trunk?

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This is the amusing moment wild birds hid in plain sight by camouflaging into a rambutan tree trunk.

Onlooker Nama Hariono Endet spotted the birds outside his house in West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia on March 6.

He said: ‘I was amazed when I first saw her so I gave her food until one day she also brought her child with amazing beauty

