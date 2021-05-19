Pet owners in hysterics as German shepherd is startled by her mirror reflection

Brianne was filming as she explored their new house along with their dog, Lora.

This couple in Nova Scotia, Canada, were left in hysterics as their German shepherd noticed herself in the mirror.

The German shepherd stopped in her tracks as he noticed a familiar-looking dog in the mirror.

The filmer told Newsflare: "My boyfriend and I just bought our first house.

On the day of our closing, we introduced our dog, Lora, to the house.

We wanted her to become familiar with it and let her sniff around each room.

"While she was sniffing our spare bedroom she stops dead in her tracks and gets startled by the German shepherd in the mirror!

She got extremely spooked.

"Then, she assumed that it was another dog and started barking at her reflection.

I guess she thought it was another dog because the more aggressive the spooky mirror dog got, the more she did!

"I still can't believe I got this moment on video!

She has since become familiar with 'spooky mirror dog' and accepted it comes along with the new house!" This footage was filmed in Chester on May 12.