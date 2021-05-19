3 Questions After COVID-19 Outbreak in Taiwan

TAIPEI — Taiwan on Monday, May 17 announced 333 local COVID-19 infections, a new single-day record since the start of the pandemic, according to Taiwan News.

The surge in infections continues to occur predominantly in the north of the country.

New Taipei City reported 97 cases on Sunday and Taipei 89, and those figures have now increased again.

Taiwan's government had already responded to the increasing infection rate on Saturday, bringing in strict new measures in Taipei and New Taipei City, including mandatory mask wearing at all times while outside, outdoor gatherings being limited to 10 people, and indoor gatherings limited to five.

Businesses are also being asked to register customers before allowing entry.

According to The Guardian, Wanhua District, one of the most heavily affected areas in Taipei, also saw trucks carrying decontamination teams cleaning its streets on Sunday.