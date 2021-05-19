Woman halts traffic in Kentucky to rescue baby bird from road

A grandmother in Mayfield, Kentucky, halted traffic as she rushed into a road to rescue a baby bird.

Recorded by Ryan Cronen in June 2020, the footage shows his nan scoop up a baby bluebird from the middle of a road.

Cronen said: "My grandmother, Janice, and I were exiting a local thrift store when she noticed a small baby bluebird.

"With the heart of gold my grandmother has, she decided to pace off into the heavy traffic and save the baby bird's life.

I was grateful to capture the entire experience!" The filmer and her grandmother ended up taking the bird with them to their home.