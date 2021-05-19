UK artist designs stunning tattoos that glow in UV light

Jonny Hall (jjhalltattoo) is touted as the first artist to specialize in realism UV tattoos.

This artist based in London designs stunning tattoos that glow in UV light.

This artist based in London designs stunning tattoos that glow in UV light.

Jonny Hall (jjhalltattoo) is touted as the first artist to specialize in realism UV tattoos.

He said: "The process is pretty much the same as a normal realism tattoo.

The UV reactive nature of the tattoo makes it come to life under a black light.

"In this particular video, I am using invisible ink, which will heal with no trace of pigment but will react with an incredibly bright glow under a black light.

"The healing process is exactly the same as a typical tattoo.

The tattoo is wrapped for the first 24 hours, then aired out, cleaned, and moisturized daily.

After a week or two, the skin will be totally settled." This footage was filmed on February 15.