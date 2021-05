Budget 2021 summary: is it a Band-Aid, an apology or an election campaign?

Budget 2021 overview: the federal budget is not the women’s budget, or the aged care budget or the mental health budget.

It’s more like a buffet budget, says political reporter Amy Remeikis, with a bit of something for everyone without a cohesive theme – and a lot of rosy assumptions.

Here is a summary and what you need to know about the 2021 Australian federal budget