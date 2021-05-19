Out-of-control car crashes into shop in Thailand

This is the terrifying moment an out-of-control car crashed into a shop in Thailand.

The driver skidded across the road before slamming into the motorcycle shop in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (May 18).

Miraculously, nobody in the shop was injured but several of the bikes being sold were damaged.

Paramedics arrived and took the driver to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Shop owner Anusorn Suksri said: ‘There was nobody in the shop at the time.

If anybody was working, they could have been killed.

Luckily it happened just before I arrived for work.

‘When I arrived at the shop I was shocked at the damage.

It will cost a lot to repair the glass and the damaged bikes.’ Police also arrived at the scene of the crash and took evidence from CCTV cameras and skid marks on the road outside the shop.

Officers said they would interview the driver at the station once he is discharged from hospital.