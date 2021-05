Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts an aerial survey in Gujarat and Diu| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took stock of areas affected by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and Diu via an aerial survey, including areas like Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva.

The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir-Somnath district on Monday night, caused major property damage and also uprooted trees in that region.

Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat.

