Could the Tokyo Olympics still be cancelled?

The Tokyo Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, but calls for the Games to be cancelled are growing due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Japan.

The Guardian's Tokyo correspondent, Justin McCurry, looks at the current state of play.

A recent spike in coronavirus cases has caused many prefectures to enter a state of emergency, including Tokyo.

Japan has been reporting nearly 7,000 daily cases and the surge has put pressure on the country’s healthcare system, with the rollout of its vaccination programme slower than anticipated.

Organisers says tough anti-virus measures, including regular testing of athletes and a ban on overseas fans, will keep the delayed Games safe, but a new poll indicates more than 80% of Japanese people oppose hosting the Olympics this year.

In addition, some elite athletes including tennis star Naomi Osaka have expressed their own concerns.