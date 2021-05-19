Chinese grandfather spotted kissing dead wife's portrait in heartbreaking footage

The video was filmed in the city of Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province on May 14.

A grandfather in eastern China was spotted kissing a portrait of his wife who passed away six years ago.

A grandfather in eastern China was spotted kissing a portrait of his wife who passed away six years ago.

The video was filmed in the city of Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province on May 14.

The 91-year-old grandfather suffered cerebellar atrophy and can only remember his wife.

The elderly man's granddaughter Ms Pi said her grandfather lives alone now and they bring food to him every day.

The video was provided by local media with permission.