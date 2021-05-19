This one-eyed, deaf dog with arthritis can only run in her dreams

This one-eyed, deaf dog with arthritis can only run in its dreams. Lettie is a 15-year-old cocker spaniel whose legs don't work as well as they used to due to arthritis.

The only time she can properly run is when she is fast asleep.

Lettie's owner, Will Ouvaroff, told Newsflare: "Occasionally when she sleeps she dreams of running and you can see her feet moving, which reminds me of when she was a puppy and could run for hours." This footage was filmed in London on May 17.