Thousands of flying ants invade Vietnamese man's house

Thousands of flying ants invaded a man's home in Lam Dong, Vietnam.

Footage from April 20 shows the swarm of flying insects crawling across the man's floor.

According to the homeowner, he and his family were in the house when the ants began flying in.

This is the first time he has seen thousands of the insect flying into his home.

He tried to close the door, but the ants were still looking for holes to get in.

A few hours later the ants had flown away.

The man and his family just returned home.